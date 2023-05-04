Falkirk district takeaway wins award at The Scottish Curry Awards 2023

Indian Cottage in Bonnybridge’s Main Street fought off strong competition to win the regional title at the national awards on Tuesday night. Ammar Ali said it was the first time the business had entered the awards and he was happy to have won.

The awards ceremony in Glasgow recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry. They covered a range of categories including chef of the year, voter’s best choice restaurant of the year, curry king or queen and curry restaurant of the year. The awards are now in their 15th year.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We have celebrated the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine. The curry industry is a vital part of our culture and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Ammar Ali and the team at Indian Cottage are delighted with their win. (Pic: Michael Gillen).