Falkirk district house prices held steady, according to latest figures
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.4 per cent over the last year.
The average Falkirk house price in November was £169,122, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1 per cent, and Falkirk was above the 0.8 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Falkirk rose by £2,300 – putting the area 13th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 10.5 per cent, to £175,000.
First-time buyers in Falkirk spent an average of £138,700 on their property – £1,500 more than a year ago, and £38,600 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £202,900 on average in November – 46.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Falkirk district in November – they increased 0.9 per cent, to £328,379 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.3 per cent.
Buyers paid 12.8 per cent less than the average price in Scotland (£194,000) in November for a property in Falkirk.
The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £345,000 on average, and twice the price as in Falkirk.