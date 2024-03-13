Falkirk district hotels among finalists at the Scottish Hotel Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All three local venues have been shortlisted in two categories each at the awards, which will be held in Glasgow on April 18.

The awards, which are now in their seventh year, showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony are Larbert’s Glenbervie House, which is nominated in the Best Events and Conference Hotel and Best 4* Hotel (Central) categories.

Three Falkirk district hotels are in the running for two awards categories each at the Scottish Hotel Awards 2024. They are Richmond Park Hotel, Bo'ness; Glenskirlie Castle, Banknock and Glenbervie House, Larbert.

Glenskirlie Castle Hotel in Banknock is shortlisted for Best Castle Hotel and Best Afternoon Tea.

The Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness is also up for Best Afternoon Tea, as well as the award for Best Pet Friendly Hotel.