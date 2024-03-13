Falkirk district hotels among finalists at the Scottish Hotel Awards 2024
All three local venues have been shortlisted in two categories each at the awards, which will be held in Glasgow on April 18.
The awards, which are now in their seventh year, showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland.
The local businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony are Larbert’s Glenbervie House, which is nominated in the Best Events and Conference Hotel and Best 4* Hotel (Central) categories.
Glenskirlie Castle Hotel in Banknock is shortlisted for Best Castle Hotel and Best Afternoon Tea.
The Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness is also up for Best Afternoon Tea, as well as the award for Best Pet Friendly Hotel.
The finalists have been voted for by the public and ahead of the awards night, independent judges will visit each hotel to choose the final winners.