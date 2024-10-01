Falkirk district chippies reach finals of the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Falkirk area chippies have reached the finals of the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

The final shortlist for the awards were released this week and it features three local eateries.

Those in the running for awards at this year’s event are Bruno’s, New Union Chippie and La Gondola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno’s in Stenhousemuir is looking to retain its title for Best Fish Supper (Central) after winning it last year, as well as hoping to scoop the awards for Best Fish Fryer and Best Chip Shop (Central) this year too.

The three local chippies up for awards at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

The other local venue hoping to knock Bruno’s off the top spot for the Best Fish Supper (Central) is the New Union Chippie in Camelon.

The Union Road chippy is also in the running for the Best Customer Service award and Best Chip Shop (Central).

Grangemouth’s La Gondola is hoping for success in two categories – Best Chip Shop (Central) and Best Team.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 11, 2024.