Falkirk district carpet business recognised at Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024
Donny’s Carpets, based in Camelon’s Glasgow Road, received a Highly Commended as runners up in the Flooring Retailer of the Year category at the awards last week.
The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.
The exceptional commitment, passion and innovation of the retailers was recognised at an awards ceremony in Glasgow.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers.
“This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”
