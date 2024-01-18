Falkirk district butchers recognised at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2024

Two Falkirk district businesses enjoyed success at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards this week.

The local butchers had successfully been shortlisted for the finals of the contest after making it through the annual judging day at the end of last year when nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline and were put to the test by 60 pie professionals.

The ‘best of the best’ were announced at a special awards event in Cumbernauld on Monday.

Although the title of World Champion Scotch Pie went to James Pirie and Son in Blairgowrie, there was some success for the local businesses after their products were recognised by the judges.

The winners of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards have been revealed. (Pic: Submitted)

There was a gold award for Johnston Butchers in Cow Wynd, Falkirk in the steak pie category for their handheld steak pie, while Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli received two silver awards for its produce. The Larbert butcher was awarded silver for their bridie and for their steak and haggis pie in the haggis savoury category.

Scottish Bakers organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing their tasty products.