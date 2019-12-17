Falkirk district butcher’s placed third in top 50 Scottish take-home brands

A Falkirk district family butchery firm has been named as the third-best take-home brand in Scotland.

Malcolm Allan’s products are so popular that Scottish Grocer placed the business behind only Irn-Bru in first place and Graham’s Family Dairy in the top 50 Scottish take-home food and drink labels, excluding alcohol.

The Larbert-based company was ahead of other household names such as Bells Pies (fourth), A. G. Barr (eigth) and ninth-placed Mackie’s.

Revealing the firm’s secret recipe for success, director Gordon Allan said: “It’s trust.

“My father always said ‘Son, you don’t sell anything that’s not good enough to serve in your own house’.

“You try and do things by the book because reputation is everything.

“We’ve built it up, we don’t do any advertising, we don’t do any marketing. We’ve got some mugs with Malcolm Allan on them but that’s about it.

“We’re out for repeat purchases, it’s got to be a good product. We’re trying to get something that sticks and works.”

The good news keeps on coming for Malcolm Allan as it celebrates a “record year” for its renowned steak pies.

The firm has agreed a deal with supermarket giant Tesco that will see every UK store stock Malcolm Allan steak pies this Hogmanay.

Mr Allan added: “Malcolm Allan are delighted to announce that we are sending 40,000 New Year 1kg steak pies south of the border to be sold in Tesco Extra stores and Tesco’s superstores the length and breadth of the UK.

“We still produce the steak ourselves, we cook it in a batch that is 10kg maximum and we hand-bake all our pastry.

“When you buy that steak pie it is like you’ve made it in the kitchen.”