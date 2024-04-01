Falkirk district businesses vying for the top in the Scottish Curry Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards are an annual celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the country. They celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.

Two Bonnybrige eateries are in the running for the Takeaway of the Year (Central) awards this year – Kismet and Indian Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masala Rams in Bainsford and Bo’ness Spice in Bo’ness are in the running for Curry Restaurant of the Year in the central and south east categories respectively.

Four of the seven local businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Curry Awards 2024.

Sanam Tandoori in Falkirk is on the shortlist for the Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central), while Larbert’s Gulnar Tandoori is up for Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year.

Falkirk’s Moon Light Kitchen is a finalist in the Voters Choice Restaurant of the Year (Central) category.

A spokesperson for the awards, which are now in their 16th year, said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their achievements.”