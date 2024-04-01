Falkirk district businesses vying for the top in the Scottish Curry Awards 2024
The awards are an annual celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the country. They celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.
Two Bonnybrige eateries are in the running for the Takeaway of the Year (Central) awards this year – Kismet and Indian Cottage.
Masala Rams in Bainsford and Bo’ness Spice in Bo’ness are in the running for Curry Restaurant of the Year in the central and south east categories respectively.
Sanam Tandoori in Falkirk is on the shortlist for the Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central), while Larbert’s Gulnar Tandoori is up for Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year.
Falkirk’s Moon Light Kitchen is a finalist in the Voters Choice Restaurant of the Year (Central) category.
A spokesperson for the awards, which are now in their 16th year, said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
"The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their achievements.”
The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow on April 15, 2024.
