Falkirk district businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023

A number of Falkirk district businesses have been shortlisted in the finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023.

The awards, which are now in their tenth year, recognise those specialists, businesses and establishments that have gone above and beyond to create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

All aspects of the big day – from the caterers to the decorators, the venues to the florists – are recognised through the awards which will be presented at a glamorous ceremony in the Glasgow Marriott Hotel in February.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Scottish Wedding Awards and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has come in the past decade.

“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.

“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”The 15 local businesses in the running for awards are: Cake designer (Central) – Luscious Lovelies Cakes (Falkirk), Falkirk Cakes (Falkirk); Florist (Central) – Eternity Blooms (Falkirk); Wedding Boutique (Central) – Olivia Cameron Bridal (Falkirk), CKS Bridal (Falkirk); Hair & Make Up Salon of the Year (Central) – Salon Biba (Larbert); Freelance Wedding Hair/Make Up Specialist – Hair by Kerrie (Denny); Wedding Coordinator – Claire Blackadder (Airth Castle); Stationery Supplier – Invitations Plus by McGuire (Falkirk), Every 1’s FAVOURite (Bo’ness); Wedding DJ – Absolute Entertainment (Larbert) and Celebrant – Duncan Fleming (Falkirk) and Craig Flowers (Falkirk).

