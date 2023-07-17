Falkirk district businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023

The local firms have reached the finals of the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Glasgow on August 18.

The awards, organised by Paramount Creative, recognise hardworking business owners who go the extra mile to ensure their customers are offered a fair and exceptional service during the most difficult time of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total there are ten business from the Falkirk area that have reached the finals. The local funeral directors who are in the running for awards are Thomas Sneddon/Gribben and Sneddon Funeral Directors; Merrilees Family Funeral Directors; Kings Funeral Directors; John O’Connor and Son Family Funeral Directors; Colin J. Wright Funeral Directors; Central Funeral Services and Alexander Easton Funeral Directors.

A number of local businesses are in the running for the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023.

Two local celebrants are also among the finalists, Duncan Fleming and Craig Flowers. Other businesses from around the district in with a chance of winning an award at the event are Diamond Dove Release, Lifetime Reflections and Piperdan.