Falkirk district businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023
The local firms have reached the finals of the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Glasgow on August 18.
The awards, organised by Paramount Creative, recognise hardworking business owners who go the extra mile to ensure their customers are offered a fair and exceptional service during the most difficult time of their lives.
In total there are ten business from the Falkirk area that have reached the finals. The local funeral directors who are in the running for awards are Thomas Sneddon/Gribben and Sneddon Funeral Directors; Merrilees Family Funeral Directors; Kings Funeral Directors; John O’Connor and Son Family Funeral Directors; Colin J. Wright Funeral Directors; Central Funeral Services and Alexander Easton Funeral Directors.
Two local celebrants are also among the finalists, Duncan Fleming and Craig Flowers. Other businesses from around the district in with a chance of winning an award at the event are Diamond Dove Release, Lifetime Reflections and Piperdan.
Organisers believe that all businesses involved within the funeral service deserve recognition for the very difficult, emotional and heart felt service they provide to everybody day in day out, 365 days of the year.