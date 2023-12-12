Falkirk district businesses recognised at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023
The awards, which are now in their 12th year, were held in Glasgow on Sunday evening and celebrate the country’s leading hair and beauty professionals.
Among the winners are stylists, colour technicians, barbers, academies and salons.
Locally, Hair at 106 in Denny was named Hair Salon of the Year (Central).
In a post on Facebook, the team at Hair at 106 in Denny’s Stirling Street said: “Thank you to everyone that voted for us and to everyone that makes 106 what it is. This truly is some end to the year for us.”
Rachael Paterson, of Retson Hair and Beauty in Larbert, won the award for Colour Technician of the Year.
There was also further success for Retson as the salon was highly commended in the Colour Salon of the Year category.
In a post on the salon’s Facebook page it said the team were “so proud” of Rachael adding: “A massive thank you to all our unbelievable clients who voted and continue to support our team. To the Team - Congratulations the hard work is paying off!”
Also receiving highly commended awards were Lauren Pow of LP Hairdressing, Grangemouth in the Stylist of the Year category and Bonnybridge’s Belle’s Barbers in the Barbers of the Year category.
Posting on Facebook, Lauren Pow said the highly commended was a “great way to end the year on a high” adding that “none of it would have been possible without my clients, friends and family support.”
The awards were organised by Oceanic Events. A spokesperson said: “Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve. We would like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their achievements.”