Falkirk district businesses enjoy success at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2024

The local businesses were among the winners and runners up at the awards, which are now in their 11th year.

The awards recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible for the happy couple, and it celebrates those who have gone the extra mile for their clients to ensure they have a day to remember.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Cameron Bridal in Falkirk’s Vicar Street was named as Wedding Boutique of the Year (Central) at last Wednesday’s awards ceremony, while Stenhousemuir-based Lights Candy Action brought home the award for Events Decorators of the Year.

Craig Flowers was named Celebrant of the Year at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2024. (pic: submitted)

In a post on Facebook, the team at Olivia Cameron Bridal said: “Thank you to everyone who voted, we are delighted to have won best bridal boutique for the central belt.”

The owners of Lights Candy Action posted: “huge thank you to everyone who voted for us without you this wouldn’t be possible so thank you.”

Celebrant Craig Flowers, from Maddiston, scooped the title of Celebrant of the Year. It’s not the first time Craig, who has been a celebrant with Independent Humanist Ceremonies for around 12 years, has won the title having previously won it in 2022.

On social media, Craig said he was “Surprised, delighted and honoured” to have won the award again this year.

In the Stationery Supplier of the Year category, last year’s winner Invitations Plus by McGuire, based in Denny, was Highly Commended in 2024.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Wedding Awards 2024 said: “After over a decade we’re proud to be able to celebrate those that have demonstrated excellence in Scotland’s ever growing wedding industry. The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence. We want to congratulate all of our winners and Highly Commended recipients on their accomplishments.”