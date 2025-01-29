Falkirk district businesses bring home the gongs at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taylor Made Kilts; Hair by Kerrie; DJ Ian Hutchison and Joy Wedding Stationery brought home awards from the ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.
The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.
There were 25 businesses from across the Falkirk district among those shortlisted for this year’s awards through a public vote, before judges made the final decision on the winners.
For Taylor Made Kilts in Stenhousemuir it was the second year in a row they have won the Best Men’s Outfitter category at the awards.
Owner Glenn Sommerville said: “It is overwhelming to have been given the honour of wining Scotland's Best Men's Outfitter for the second year running.
"To have only been open less than three years, be judged against some of the most well known kilt businesses in Scotland and to come out on top is overwhelming.
“We continually try to innovate, improve and put our heart and soul into everything we do, as a team, to ensure that our customers receive the best service possible.
"This is not possible without the hard work and determination of team Taylor Made Kilts, our loyal and knew customers, the charities we support, our amazing suppliers and definitely not without the support of our families and friends. Thanks to everyone for your support.”
Hair by Kerrie was named Best Salon and also scooped a Highly Recommended in the Best Hairdresser category this year.
Kerrie McGrandles, who works from her Denny home salon, said she was “completely over joyed”.
The 38-year-old who has been hairdressing for 12 years, said: “This recognition means the world to me and it’s all thanks to my amazing family, friends, clients and my wedding industry friends for the constant love and support.
“To be nominated in such a competitive field for the second year running is a true honour. Winning means so much more than just a trophy or a title – it’s a celebration of the passion, hard work and dedication I pour into every single client.
"It reminds me why I do what I do – to create a space where everyone feels confident, beautiful and cared for. It’s about building relationships, creativity and constantly striving to give them my best.
"Thank you to my clients and everyone who supports me – you are the heart of what makes my job so special.”
Larbert-based DJ Ian Hutchison also came out on top with the judges voting him Best Evening Entertainment (DJs) for 2025.
Ian started DJing when he was about 18, ran a business back then for a few years but gave it up when his daughter came along.
The IT, systems and infrastructure manager for Active Stirling decided to start it back up again only a few years ago, at what he said was “probably the worst time – when Covid hit!”
However, the hard work has paid off and speaking of the award this week, the 54-year-old said it feels “amazing.”
He said: “I didn’t really expect it as there were many other talented DJs on the finalist list.
"It’s nice to get recognition from the industry, but I would never have received it if it wasn’t for all my amazing brides and grooms and other clients who took the time out to vote for me. So I would like to thank them very much!”
Having been Highly Recommended in previous years, Angie Lawder was thrilled for her business Joy Wedding Stationery to win the title of Best Wedding Stationer and Favours this year.
She said: “I was delighted to win a Confetti ‘Highly Recommended’ award in my first year (2023) and another in my second year of business so to now win the ‘winner’ award is absolutely a dream come true.”
Angie retired from teaching last year to run her business, which she started almost three years ago, full time.
The 54-year-old from Polmont continued: “This award means everything to me. It was daunting to start up a small business three years ago.
"It was all so new to me and was a very steep learning curve. I love making wedding stationery for couples all over Britain and to win an award for doing something I already love is the icing on the cake.”
There was success for other local businesses at the awards who were Highly Recommended. Those receiving Highly Recommended certificates were D’Lux Hair and Beauty in Bonnybridge (Best Salon for the second year in a row); Frox of Falkirk and Olivia Cameron Bridal (Best Occasion Wear Retailer) and Drop Dead Gorgeous in Redding (Best Wedding Make Up Artist).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.