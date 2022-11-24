Falkirk district businesses are finalists in The Great British Wedding Awards

Piper Dan (Daniel Sweeney) is just one of the local finalists at the first Great British Wedding Awards which take place next month.

The awards are a celebration of the wedding professionals that operate across the UK, recognising those who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in the industry with their excellent services.

The awards ceremony in Birmingham on December 8 will acknowledge and honour the talented individuals, teams and businesses whose sole aim is to provide their couples with the most magical memories and a wedding day to remember.

The local businesses hoping to bring home an award are Tommy Hamilton Photography, from Denny, who is in the running for Wedding Photographer of the Year, while Denny-based Invitations Plus by McGuire, run by Charlene McGuire, is up for Stationery Supplier of the Year.

Daniel Sweeney, also known as Piper Dan, is a finalist in the Specialist Wedding Supplier of the Year category and celebrant Craig Flowers, from Falkirk, is in the running for Celebrant of the Year at the British awards.

Earlier this year Invitations Plus by McGuire, Piper Dan and Craig Flowers won awards at the Scottish Wedding Awards.

The Great British Wedding Awards are being organised by Creative Oceanic who already host individual wedding awards each year for Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.

“The Wedding Awards have become a staple event over the years and aim to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for their clients. Therefore we are so excited to host the inaugural Great British Wedding Awards 2022.

“We hope to provide a platform to thank and appreciate the work of the professionals who have pushed the boundaries in a difficult time and had the continuous support of their customers.