Falkirk district bank branches at risk in latest closures

TSB branches across Falkirk district could face the threat of closure after the bank announced a major cull.

A total of 82 outlets are set to close next year.

The cull could affect up to 400 jobs.

The bank has three branches in the region, in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bo’ness.

The full list of branch closures will be announced on Thursday after members of staff have been briefed.

The TSB has a long and distinguished history as a savings bank dating back to 1810.

The first bank was opened in Dumfriesshire by a local minister with the sole aim of serving the local people in the community.

All the Trustee Savings Banks were amalgamated into the TSB Group by 1985, and floated on the Stock Exchange.