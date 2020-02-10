Falkirk distillery to release limited edition £2500 whiskies via ballot

Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk has released two limited edition, single cask whiskies to mark the last time the spirit ran through the original stills.

Distilled in 1993, only 100 of the 280 and 259 bottles from each cask will be made available to buy via a ballot.

Rosebank Distillery, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

Ian Macleod Distillers, which took over the facility last year, will launch the ballot on Friday, February 14 for Rosebank subscribers and the bottles will go on general release on Tuesday, February 18 via www.rosebank.com/ballot. The whiskies cost £2500 each.

The incredibly rare batches have each been matured in a refill Bourbon Hogshead cask, but with completely distinct and unique characters.

Cask Number 433, with a natural cask strength of 53.3 per cent and output of 280 bottles, is delicate and refined on the nose - with hints of vanilla, mango, raspberry, barley sugar and lavender. Silky and light on the tongue, it gives way to complex flavours of cranachan and lemon, with gentle floral notes, marzipan and faint spice completing the profile. It has a soft, satisfying citrus finish with hints of ripe fruit and oak.

Cask Number 625, with a natural cask strength of 50.4 per cent and output of 259 bottles, has a warm banana loaf aroma with hints of white chocolate, spearmint, Victoria sponge and dried pineapple. It has notes of shortbread, chamomile tea, dried herb and citrus for a rich-bodied, balanced taste and a delicate, tropical fruit, lime and gentle spice finish.

Robbie Hughes, group distillation manager for Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud to be releasing our first official bottlings of Rosebank since the distillery’s closure in 1993 — a pivotal milestone for us in bringing back to life this quintessential lowland malt.

“These expressions, though distinct in character, are both shining examples of Rosebank’s peerlessly smooth, fruity character. We know both are highly anticipated by whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, so we expect great demand from our ballots.

“With the distillery’s redevelopment well under way, it’s a terrifically exciting chapter for Ian Macleod Distillers and Rosebank. We look forward to keeping fans updated with the distillery’s progress and releasing more unique and rare whiskies for fans across the world to savour in the coming years.”