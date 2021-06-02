Falkirk Distillery hits 1000th cask milestone
It was a monumental moment for the team at Falkirk Distillery earlier today when owner and founder George Stewart filled up the 1000th cask at the Polmont premises.
A Falkirk Distillery spokesperson said “Today marks our first major landmark, after starting distilling obviously, at Falkirk Distillery. Today we filled our 1000th cask and could not be happier at achieving this goal this year.
“A journey that started almost 11 years ago today felt more like a dream come true as we focus into the future. A spirit we are immensely proud of is waiting patiently in 1000 casks on site, which is quite the achievement since starting in October last year.
“Our founder George Stewart did the honours this morning and the smile on his face tells 1000 words.”
The firm first received planning permission to build its premises in Grandsable Road back in 2010, wtih Mr Stewart initially stating it may have been a “dream or perhaps a dram too many”.