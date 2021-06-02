Falkirk Distillery hits 1000th cask milestone

A Falkirk Distillery spokesperson said “Today marks our first major landmark, after starting distilling obviously, at Falkirk Distillery. Today we filled our 1000th cask and could not be happier at achieving this goal this year.

“A journey that started almost 11 years ago today felt more like a dream come true as we focus into the future. A spirit we are immensely proud of is waiting patiently in 1000 casks on site, which is quite the achievement since starting in October last year.

“Our founder George Stewart did the honours this morning and the smile on his face tells 1000 words.”

George Stewart seals up the 1000th cask of whisky at Falkirk Distillery