Falkirk diners may want to set sail for South Queensferry's new nautical but nice restaurant

Located on the former site of The Three Bridges, situated beneath the iconic Forth Bridge in South Queensferry, Thirty Knots features an impressive restaurant, a modern take on the traditional pub, and a stunning outdoor terrace with views out over the Firth of Forth.

Owners Buzzworks Holdings have already revealed the Thirty Knots’ menu boasts a host of diverse dishes packed with local produce.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks’ managing director, said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots. The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018.

Thirty Knots opens its doors this weekend

"We hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come. Our mouth-watering menu promises both modern and classic dishes using some of the best produce and ingredients that Scotland has to offer.”

Bringing over 30 years of culinary experience and a hands-on approach, renowned Chef Trevor Garden promises customers an exciting menu that’s destined to tantalise the tastebuds, focusing on fresh, seasonal produce.

Thoughtfully created by Buzzworks talented culinary team, the restaurant will offer customers a delicious and accessible gastro pub menu featuring a modern twist on some traditional classics.

Trevor said: “With a mix of hearty home-comfort classics and dishes inspired from around the world, there is sure to be something to suit all tastes and give customers an exciting and engaging dining experience.

“The impressive menu is set to feature everything from classic Fish and Chips and individual steak and ale pies baked fresh to order, to Karrag Chicken Bao Buns and the most incredible King Rib Supper with skin-on fries and Katsu ketchup.

“Our Fish and Chips is set to be one of our best dishes on the menu. Not only is it a classic, but we’ve added our very own twist and I think it will fast become a real favourite with our customers.”

Family-owned Buzzworks also continues to offer a number of exciting jobs opportunities across the business, both within the kitchen and front of house.