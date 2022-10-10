REWD (Real Estate Wealth and Development) Group secured planning permission to develop the property at 8 Lint Riggs – known as Temperance House – last year.

An REWD spokesperson said: “As many people may have seen from the level of activity at the Temperance House development in Lint Riggs, we are entering the final phases of this project.

"We have now launched the marketing for the six luxury flats, which are due for completion in January 2023. We are very excited by this – it’s our first major commercial-to-residential conversion project in Falkirk High Street.

REWD Group has now started marketing the luxury flats created at the former Temperance House

"Hopefully this is the start of a trend to bring the High Street back to life.”

The marketing information states: “Dating back to the early 1900s the grade B listed Temperance House was originally designed by local architect Alexander Gauld which included the remodelling of adjoining buildings.

"Alexander was known for designing many local buildings in Falkirk, Grangemouth and the surrounding areas. Originally built as a hotel, Temperance House has had many uses including most recently as office accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2021 planning permission was granted for conversion into six apartments. The stylish apartments have been individually designed to make the most of the existing space and remaining architectural features.

"Each apartment features open plan kitchen living spaces ideal for entertaining family and friends. The apartments are accessed via the grand marble columned and sandstone portico entrance on Lint Riggs which leads into the impressive entrance hall with original hand crafted stair case and decorative plaster columns.

"The building wraps round to the High Street with an imposing sandstone frontage with large traditional sash and case windows sitting above the shops below.

“Located in the heart of Falkirk's town centre, Temperance House has access to an abundance of local amenities including supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, and leisure services all on your door step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further afield, Falkirk Grahamston Train Station is a five minute walk and provides direct access to Edinburgh in around 35 minutes and Stirling in 15 minutes. Falkirk