Falkirk destinations and events in the running for national tourism awards

Canal Encounters, organised by Falkirk Council, is also on the shortlist of the Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival award at next months ceremony.

The Scottish Thistle Awards highlights individual businesses and people working in the Scottish tourism industry..

Steven Walker, chairman of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel, said: “Now more than ever, the Scottish Thistle Awards present an opportunity to showcase

The Helix - home of the world famous Kelpies - has made the regional shortlist of this year's Scottish Thistle Awards

tourism as a force for good, helping to ensure that tourism is recognised for the positive impact it brings to the country.

“The Scottish Thistle Awards have attracted entries from right across the country, with every one of the shortlisted regional finalists demonstrating a commitment to

innovative, collaborative and sustainable practices that are helping to support the recovery of our valuable tourism and events industry.

“On behalf of the panel, I would like to congratulate all regional finalists and wish each and every one of them the very best of luck at the regional finals and beyond.”

More than 300 entries were submitted this year from almost 1000 nominations from members of the public keen to give hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, visitor attractions and

individuals the opportunity to earn the recognition they deserve in the part they play in making Scotland such a fantastic place to visit.

VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison said: “It has been a very challenging two years for our tourism and events industry and the Scottish Thistle Awards mark

an important celebration of those who have worked tirelessly to create the warm destination and visitor experiences that Scotland is famous for.

“It is fantastic to see such a strong representation from Falkirk in the regional shortlist. Whether it is great places to stay, visit or eat, these entries show the strength and depth of the tourism industry in our region.

"I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck.”