Falkirk design firm wins major award for second year running

Based in Larbert, thefingerprint provides a full range of creative services, including branding, strategy, web design, graphic design, and printed media and will be presented with its second straight honour from the Scotland Prestige Awards in September.

The Prestige Awards have been running for a decade, recognising the important work of small and independent businesses and those firms which consistently offer excellent products and services.

James Alexander, thefingerprint CEO, will be picking up the Design Agency of the Year award for the second straight year

James Alexander, thefingerprint CEO and creative director, was delighted by the second win in as many years, acknowledging this was not something the Prestige Awards do very often – presenting the same award to the same company two years in a row.

"It’s said to be a very rare occurrence,” said James.

The firm had to prove the company had grown through client testimonials, company data and showcasing the excellent work it does for its clients – which now include LOC Hire, ECO Hire, Susan Rennie Natural Permanent Makeup, BMM Networks, evdot and Nightingale Home Care alongside established clients like Coerver Coaching, Robinsons Hire Drive, Vanz4sale and Paws and Claws Petcare.

James said: “We provide the complete range of branding, design, and development services for the creation of unique business identities and the assurance of customer engagement.