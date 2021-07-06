Sal’s Famous Falkirk pizzeria is just one of the new businesses opening over the past few months

Falkirk Town Centre has been bustling with new businesses opening over the past few months, including retail spaces, beauty parlours and new places to eat and drink.

Food and Drink

● Voseba – Kebab Shop on Falkirk High Street.

● Moonlight Kitchen – an Indian and Nepalese restaurant

● Sal’s Famous Falkirk – local pizzeria selling by the slice

● Christies – a unique Scottish dining experience with a twist.

Retail

● RGM Books – a second hand book seller in The Avenue

● GG Boutique – High-end products at great prices, ranging from clothing, home accessories, beauty and gifts, in The Avenue

Other

● Lemon Creative Studio - a high quality space to suit all of your business needs with facilities such as co-working, virtual office services, event space, mail handling and more

Hair and Beauty

● Belle Hair & Beauty – stunning new salon in Bank Street

● A&C Salon – a brand new salon offering a wide range of beauty services in Princes Street.

● Beauty at No 10 – With over 25 years of beauty industry experience our expertise and professionalism enables us to provide clients with the utmost beauty experience.

● The Luxury Lounge – brand new hair and beauty salon in Newmarket Street.

Elaine Grant, BID Manager said: “It’s important for Falkirk to support these new businesses in the town centre. So often we hear from the community that there is nothing in Falkirk Town Centre, yet it’s our job to encourage new business into Falkirk and put it back on the map.

“We urge everyone in Falkirk not to be hung up on what’s closed, but rather invest in what’s opening. It’s only by shopping local that we can save our high street and support local businesses. Falkirk is historically a community driven town, and with the past year we’ve had, it’s more important than ever to keep shopping local.”