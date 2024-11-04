Falkirk Delivers secures over £4000 from Regional Food Fund Grant to boost local food and drink

The money will benefit the monthly Falkirk Producers Market. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

The popular Falkirk Producers Market is set to benefit from over £4000 of newly secured funding.

Organisers of the monthly market in the town centre, Falkirk Delivers, have been awarded a £4725 grant through the Regional Food Fund, managed by Scotland Food and Drink. The fund supports regional growth by backing projects that promote and sell local produce, providing essential support to local businesses, producers and community groups showcasing the best their regions have to offer.

The new funding will directly benefit the Falkirk Producers Market, one of Falkirk Delivers’ key initiatives, by helping to attract a diverse range of new food and drink vendors, launch an engaging promotional campaign and ensuring the market’s long-term growth and sustainability.

It is hoped the initiative can introduce even more new vendors to the events and create opportunities for fresh products to reach the community.

Jill Cruse, Market Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have this support to expand and enhance Falkirk Producers Market, making it an even stronger hub for local food and drink. We encourage any vendors interested in joining us to get in touch.”

The Falkirk Producers Market runs on the first Saturday of each month on the town’s High Street and offers shoppers an opportunity to buy quality, fresh local produce and crafts.

Falkirk Delivers – a business improvement district organisation led by the local business community and primarily funded by town centre businesses – is dedicated to supporting and growing the local economy.