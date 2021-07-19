Falkirk BID – the Business Improvement District – fights for its members to ensure they receive support, advice and marketing, with the aim of driving footfall back into the local town. Since its inception it has invested over £2.2million into the town.

Serviced by the Falkirk Delivers team, they’ve created flexible ways of working during the pandemic to help bolster the local economy, including the Falkirk Towns Gift Card Scheme, the free delivery services during lockdown, free PPE for local firms and supporting the safe return of open air markets. It also offers a free online training portal for local businesses.

The deadline to vote for Falkirk BID renewal is on August 26, and anyone operating a business in Falkirk is being asked to back the scheme. Falkirk Delivers has served for three terms already, and if granted renewal will continue to work for the district through to 2026.

While researching its business plan for a fourth term, Falkirk Delivers surveyed its members.

● 76.6 per cent of those who responded wanted to see them continue for

another five years.

● 70 per cent agreed the street ambassador project is worthwhile.

Your vote matters in the Falkirk Town Centre BID renewal process

● 72 per cent said the BID handyman and rapid response system was

invaluable.

● 60 per cent want the shop front enhancement scheme to continue.

Projects planned for the years ahead include extra business support and training, a Friendlier in Falkirk scheme, a Taking Pride in Falkirk project, marketing, cost-saving measures and joint projects with businesses and other providers in the district.

Voting closes on August 26, make sure your voice is heard

Falkirk Delivers manager Elaine Grant said: “Our top four priorities are to offer businesses and organisations support and a collective voice for our town centre, safety and security for those using the town centre, clean green initiatives and more marketing to drive footfall and raise the town’s profile.

“Now is your chance to get involved and help steer the town to a more prosperous future.”

Businesses which are members of the BID scheme pay a small fee for membership, which starts from just £50.

Member Mary-Jane Armstrong, who runs Mind Over Matter Hypnotherapy is one many giving the scheme her backing. “They’ve been proactive, they’ve been reactive, they’ve been forward thinking. I wouldn’t still have this business if it wasn’t for the BID.”

Falkirk Delivers aims to make Falkirk town centre a better place to visit

You can vote for Falkirk BID by post. Eligible businesses will receive their ballot papers by July 15, and have to return them by August 26.

Discover more at www.falkirkdelivers.com