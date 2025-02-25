Falkirk Delivers bids farewell to long-standing director after 30 years of service

It’s the end of an era for Falkirk’s Business Improvement District (BID) as Linton Smith retires from the board of directors after 30 years of service.

Over the last three decades, Linton has played a pivotal role in shaping Falkirk’s town centre from the early days of town centre management to the establishment and growth of Scotland’s first Business Improvement District (BID).

However he now retires as a director of Falkirk Towns Ltd, which runs Falkirk Delivers.

Having first joined the board of Falkirk Town Centre Management in 1994, Linton stepped into the role of chairman in 1998 following Alan Mentiplay, then manager of Boots. Initially intended as a temporary position, Linton remained chairman until 2013 before continuing as a director up until his retirement in January.

Falkirk Delivers board members Lisa Fowler and Deborah Taylor with Linton Smith. (pic: Scotland's Towns Partnership)

Reflecting on his tenure, Linton fondly recalls working with town centre manager, particularly Alistair Mitchell who was instrumental in the development of Falkirk’s town centre. Together they explored the concept of Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) – a model gaining traction internationally. Their vision became a reality when Falkirk Inspired (now Falkirk Delivers) was established, making Falkirk the first town in Scotland to introduce a BID.

And Linton’s contributions to the town extend beyond the BID.

As the owner of GW Smith Cycles, a family business established in 1947, he played a crucial role in providing high-quality cycles and expert service to the local community for nearly seven decades. The business, founded by his father, was a beloved fixture in Falkirk fostering a strong connection between Linton and the town he has served.

Linton’s retirement comes at a time when Falkirk Delivers continues to adapt, innovate and evolve, supporting the business community and ensuring the town centre remains a vibrant hub for residents and visitors.

His departure marks the end of an era with his extraordinary contribution and his colleagues wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.

Deborah Taylor, chair of Falkirk Delivers, said: “Linton has been an integral part of Falkirk Delivers and its evolution from town centre management to a fully operational BID. His insights, expertise and commitment have helped create a strong foundation for the town’s future. On behalf of the board and the wider business community, we extend our heartfelt thanks and best wishes to him.”

Elaine Grant, BID manager for Falkirk Delivers, added: “Linton’s dedication and vision have played a crucial role in shaping the Falkirk town centre we see today. His wealth of knowledge, leadership and passion for the local community have been truly invaluable.

"He has always been an invaluable support to me, particularly when I was new to the role just as we went into lockdown.

“While we will miss his presence on the board, we are incredibly grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”