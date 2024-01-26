Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buon Appetito in Grahams Road will launch its new venture next month with a Valentine’s menu.

It will host two events on Thursday, February 14 and Saturday, February 16 at 6.30pm when guests will be able to enjoy a traditional Italian home-cooked meal of bruschetta, pasta with meatballs and tiramisu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners will receive a glass of prosecco along with their meal for the inclusive cost of £30.

Simona Minchella is looking forward to her latest plans for Buon Appetito. Pic: Michael Gillen

Owner Simona Minchella, who opened Buon Appetito in December 2021, said there has already been lots of interest and revealed she has plans for even more dining experiences.

She said: “After the Valentine’s events, I’ll be launching the 20 regions of Italy dinners. Each event will look at a specific region of Italy, starting at the bottom and working our way up. People will be able to enjoy a three-course home-cooked meal and I’ll suggest a wine to pair with the food.

"It’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to getting this next venture underway. So much has happened since the deli opened and the response from our customers has been great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simona was given the go-ahead to hold the in store dinners at this week’s meeting of Falkirk licensing board when a slight variation was made to her licence. She can now sell alcohol from 10am to 10pm.