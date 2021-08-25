Falkirk dancewear shop expands with new Stirling branch

The business, which also has a branch in Melville Street, Falkirk has won a Dragon’s Den style competition to allow it to take up residence in Stirling.

Supported by Go Forth Stirling, the competition received wide-spread interest from local businesses, but it was Centre Stage Dancewear owners Lesley Ann Craig and Leigh White who claimed the top prize.

The new 1000 square foot branch will open its doors to customers for the first time on Saturday, offering a selection of exclusive and regulation approved dancewear. As well as stocking a wide variety of adult and children’s dancewear and dance shoes, the store also has a stage for budding performers to show off their skills and a dressing area where they can truly get into character.

Centre Stage Dancewear will be opening their new branch in Stirling this weekend

The new branch will be able to operate completely free of charge for five months, with all rent and utility charges covered and Go Forth will also be providing Centre Stage Dancewear with access to free training, a shop front grant scheme to aid with store signage and an eCommerce grant scheme that can be used to support any online activity, such as marketing and SEO development.

Centre Stage will also become a member of Stirling BID, receiving access to a number of other benefits.

Lesley Ann Craig, co-owner of Centre Stage Dancewear, said: “We are thrilled to have won this fantastic opportunity and can’t wait to welcome visitors to our new store this weekend. We’ve been looking to expand our business so when we saw this initiative it seemed like the ideal route for us.

“We’ve been looking to expand into Stirling for some time but without this competition we simply couldn’t afford such a great space. Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of our Falkirk store opening so it’s great timing and a really exciting moment for us and our business.”

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “We were impressed by their business plan and feel confident they’ll be an excellent addition to the centre.”

