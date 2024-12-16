Falkirk Credit Union membership growth

The recent merger of Falkirk District Credit Union and Clackmannanshire Credit Union has brought together two local financial stalwarts that now have a combined membership of 3500 who can access loans and savings accounts online or by visiting our office at Station Road, Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The principal aim of the enlarged business will be to broaden financial inclusion within our local communities and to ensure we assist those who may not always be able to obtain a loan or open an account with a traditional high street bank

With financial security and wellbeing being at the heart of what we stand for our Directors this year chose to make a Credit Union donation to two community foodbanks that serve the Falkirk and Clackmannan communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 selection boxes were dropped off at Falkirk Food Bank and The Gate Charity Foodbank, based in Alloa.

The Gate receives Christmas selection boxes from Falkirk District Credit Union

“Each organisation provides an invaluable service and, as a Credit Union, we have similar values to Falkirk Foodbank and The Gate so it was the least we could do,” said Alan Ross of Falkirk Credit Union

2025 will be the 30th anniversary of the founding of Falkirk Credit Union and it is testament to the Members, staff and volunteers that it continues to grow and develop .

If anyone would like to learn more about more or seek advice on joining our Credit Union please pop in to our office or contact us by visiting our website.