Falkirk Credit Union membership growth
The principal aim of the enlarged business will be to broaden financial inclusion within our local communities and to ensure we assist those who may not always be able to obtain a loan or open an account with a traditional high street bank
With financial security and wellbeing being at the heart of what we stand for our Directors this year chose to make a Credit Union donation to two community foodbanks that serve the Falkirk and Clackmannan communities.
More than 100 selection boxes were dropped off at Falkirk Food Bank and The Gate Charity Foodbank, based in Alloa.
“Each organisation provides an invaluable service and, as a Credit Union, we have similar values to Falkirk Foodbank and The Gate so it was the least we could do,” said Alan Ross of Falkirk Credit Union
2025 will be the 30th anniversary of the founding of Falkirk Credit Union and it is testament to the Members, staff and volunteers that it continues to grow and develop .
If anyone would like to learn more about more or seek advice on joining our Credit Union please pop in to our office or contact us by visiting our website.