Falkirk Council's new electric tipper fleet a first for Scotland
It will also be the first local authority in the UK to operate electric Luton vans – which its states shows its commitment to helping the environment.
Within the next week, eight electric Ford Transit Tippers and four electric Ford Luton vans will replace the existing fleet of 12 diesel vehicles.
These electric vehicles will support key Falkirk Council services provided by the building maintenance department and street cleansing teams.
Tasked with around 17,000 council properties, building maintenance will use the new electric vehicles for various essential services – including emergency and non-emergency repairs.
The street cleansing teams, menawhile, will use the tippers for the cleaning of streets, pathways, and other public spaces, managing litter removal, fly-tipping clearance, and servicing public litter bins.
The switch to electric tippers will offer cost savings, notably in reduced fuel expenses and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional diesel vehicles.
This transition not only contributes to a healthier working environment but also actively promotes the council’s broader climate change goals.
Councillor Bryan Deakin, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “This switch to electric vehicles demonstrates our strong commitment to reducing emissions and creating healthier communities. We're proud to be leading the way in sustainable local government operations.
“Our Council was the first authority to order these innovative vehicles from Ford’s production line which now sets a benchmark for others to follow. As these electric vehicles begin circulation, our community takes another decisive step towards a cleaner, greener future.”
