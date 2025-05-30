Falkirk Council's former education base to transform into firm's storage area

The times are changing for the local authority’s former base for education services.

Beattie (Holdings) Scotland Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 22, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, May 27, to change the use of the premises at Sealock House, 2 Inchyra Road, Grangemouth, from an office to created two storage and distribution units, including ancillary office and storage areas.

The decision is scheduled to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of July 26, 2025.

