Falkirk Council will not short circuit plans for Denny charging points

An installation firm had been hoping the local authority would allow its electric dreams to remain a reality.
By James Trimble
Published 6th May 2024, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zest Eco lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on March 13 to allow it to keep the EV chargers, substation and a postage locker it had installed on land to the south of 3 The Vennel, in Broad Street, Denny.

The application was granted on Friday May 3.

According to its website, Zest provides EV charge point infrastructure for public and commercial landowners to create “assured revenue opportunities”.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilThe Vennel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.