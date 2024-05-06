Falkirk Council will not short circuit plans for Denny charging points
An installation firm had been hoping the local authority would allow its electric dreams to remain a reality.
Zest Eco lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on March 13 to allow it to keep the EV chargers, substation and a postage locker it had installed on land to the south of 3 The Vennel, in Broad Street, Denny.
The application was granted on Friday May 3.
According to its website, Zest provides EV charge point infrastructure for public and commercial landowners to create “assured revenue opportunities”.
