Falkirk Council shells out £100,000 compensation for workplace accidents in last three years

Slips, trips and falls – as well as manual handling injuries – are just some of the reasons why employees submitted accident claims against Falkirk Council since 2022.

Figures obtained by solicitors JF Law found that, in the last three years, the council has had to pay out over £100,000 to successful workplace accident claims made by council employees.

Employees who have been injured in a workplace accident may be able to make a claim for compensation if their employer was at fault, meaning they failed to provide a safe working environment.

Councils owe their staff a duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and should take every reasonable step to ensure their safety.

Falkirk Council paid workers £90,074 in compensation in 2022/2023 alone (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk Council employs a wide variety of individuals in various departments, with some common job types including social workers, teachers and other roles related to housing, traffic and construction.

Back in 2022, 13 workplace accident claims were made against Falkirk Council and a year a later the number increased to 14 claims.

Then in 2024 the number of claims dropped to 12.

Falkirk Council has paid out a total of £111,848 to successful claims over the past three years, with the majority of that and the highest annual amount coming in 2022/23 at £90,074.

JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Councils, like all employers, have a legal obligation and owe a significant duty of care to safeguard their workforce and prevent them from harm.

"Unfortunately, council workers can often be involved in workplace accidents ranging from seemingly minor issues like slips on wet floors and trips on uneven surfaces to more serious incidents involving manual handling and defective equipment.”

"Sometimes, workplace accidents could have been avoided with proper risk assessments and safety measures. If you're a council worker who has suffered an injury at work, it's important to seek legal advice to understand whether you have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation."

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We're fully committed to protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees and the public. We have processes in place to proactively manage risks, continually learn from incidents, and take meaningful action to ensure our workplaces remain safe, secure, and supportive for everyone."

