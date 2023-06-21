Falkirk Council £1.6 million investment at stadium leads to more building closures

The Falkirk Stadium was built as a joint venture project between Falkirk Football Club and Falkirk Council in 2003, and the stadium is now operated and managed by the council working in partnership with the club.

Half of the first floor under the main stand – measuring 1500 square meters – was never fitted out and sat empty, while the other half was a traditional office space

unsuitable for modern working.

The new £1.6 million office space at Falkirk Stadium (Picture: Falkirk Council)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past year contractors have been building open-plan offices, providing a bright and modern working environment that better meets the needs of employees who

can now work across the Falkirk area.

Around £1.6 million from the council's Capital Programme has been invested in transforming the office space which will now serve as the base for Children's Services,

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, and Place Services.

The council states the move means it can now close and sell Sealock House in Grangemouth, Denny Town House and Abbotsford House in Langlees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the local authority these “ageing” buildings were costly to operate, far bigger than what was required given flexible working, and needed substantial

investment to bring them up to an acceptable standard.

The money from the sale of the sites will go back to the council to offset its investments.

The Falkirk Stadium project is part of the council’s Strategic Property Review office modernisation work stream – which aims to rationalise the number of buildings the

council owns so it has more funds to make those remaining buildings more efficient and appropriate for both current and future needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "Falkirk Council has too many buildings and many of them are not fit for purpose and cost too much money to operate.

What is great about this project is that it takes a fantastic asset like The Falkirk Stadium and makes it even better, while also allowing the Council to dispose of the poor-

quality buildings we no longer need.

“This move generates a saving to the Council, reduces our carbon footprint and gives our staff and the public who visit them there a modern office space fit for the future. “

Councillor Paul Garner, the council’s economic development spokesman, added: “We learned a lot from creating The Foundry office in Larbert and from other

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

organisations. That experience informed much of what we’ve done to transform the stadium.

"Now we have two modern offices that are not only fit for purpose but also designed in such a way as to encourage collaboration across teams and with partners, which will only bring benefit to the council as a whole.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team who delivered the office project. They’ve worked tirelessly to get us to this point and their hard work will benefit the

organisation for decades to come.