Falkirk Council planners now chewing over the fate of snack van put in place without permission

The owner of a snack van in an industrial estate are waiting to see if the local authority will allow them to keep their business operating its current location.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:05 BST
Derek McKay lodged a retrospective planning apppication with Falkirk Council on February 5 – which was then validated on Tuesday, April 9 – to site a snack van on a site to the south of Yard 3, in Redding Industrial Estate, Redding.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will make the decision no later than June 8.

