Falkirk Council planners now chewing over the fate of snack van put in place without permission
The owner of a snack van in an industrial estate are waiting to see if the local authority will allow them to keep their business operating its current location.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derek McKay lodged a retrospective planning apppication with Falkirk Council on February 5 – which was then validated on Tuesday, April 9 – to site a snack van on a site to the south of Yard 3, in Redding Industrial Estate, Redding.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers will make the decision no later than June 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.