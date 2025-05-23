Falkirk Council planners must decide if new shop stays or goes
Business owners hope the local authority does not choose to uproot their new retail shop.
An applicant, listed as “Mr T Morton” on the online planning portal, lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on Monday, May 19, to change the use of a garage and office at Craig Cottage, Drove Loan, Head of Muir, Denny to create a retail shop.
Companies House lists one business at Craig Cottage and that is Plugs to Plants Ltd with directors Tobias Morton and Clair Morton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.