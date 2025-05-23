Falkirk Council planners must decide if new shop stays or goes

By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 08:40 BST

Business owners hope the local authority does not choose to uproot their new retail shop.

An applicant, listed as “Mr T Morton” on the online planning portal, lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on Monday, May 19, to change the use of a garage and office at Craig Cottage, Drove Loan, Head of Muir, Denny to create a retail shop.

Companies House lists one business at Craig Cottage and that is Plugs to Plants Ltd with directors Tobias Morton and Clair Morton.

