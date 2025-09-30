Falkirk Council looks for green light from its planners for town centre flats

There have been many varied planning applications – including some which were granted – for the former Poundstretchers store in Falkirk High Street.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent application for 150 to 156 High Street, Falkirk – lodged on August 29 and validated on Monday, September 29 – comes from Falkirk Council itself as it seeks to alter, extend and change of use of the building fronting High Street to form two retail units and 14 flatted dwellings.

Previous to this Hannigan Hotels Ltd was granted planning permission from the council to change the use 150 High Street, Falkirk, to form a gym and seven flats on September 10 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that REWD Group was given the go ahead to alter, extend and change the use of the same premises to create 23 flats on April 27, 2021.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Falkirk Council to get some more details on their new proposal.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.