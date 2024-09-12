Falkirk Council leader commits to helping under threat ADL workers any way she can

The head of the local authority has promised to support the 160 bus builder workers who just heard their jobs are now in jeopardy.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn was responding to the announcement that Camelon-based Alexander Dennis Ltd had begun redundancy consultation process with its workers.

Councillor Meiklejohn said: “We've noted today’s announcement from Alexander Dennis Ltd about starting a consultation on bus manufacturing jobs in Scotland. Alexander Dennis has been a key part of Falkirk's history, and the council is here to support them in any way we can.

“We appreciate the company’s efforts to explore all options and reduce the impact, and their commitment to keeping discussions open with governments to find alternative opportunities.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn says the council will do all it can to support ADL and under threat workers (Picture: Submitted)

“Falkirk Council fully supports this. We're also ready to work closely with the company, their staff, and Skills Development Scotland as the consultation moves forward.”

Local MSP Michael Matheson added: “I am concerned to hear about potential job losses at Alexander Dennis Limited. My first thoughts are with the workforce, their families, and the local community who all will understandably be concerned about the news.

"I am particularly concerned that all of these potential job losses are intended for the Falkirk sites. Alexander Dennis is of strategic economic and manufacturing importance to the local and national economy, especially as we look to decarbonise bus networks with low and zero emission buses.

"Alexander Dennis is world leading in low and zero emission bus technology and are known for the quality of their buses. It is important that the UK and Scottish Governments look at addressing some of the concerns raised by Alexander Dennis, particularly in relation the Subsidy Control Act 2022.

"I am committed to helping in any way I can to address these issues.”

ADL stated "the effect of various government policies” had placed jobs under threat.

The firm added: “In Scotland, UK-based vehicle manufacturers are at an additional disadvantage when in direct or indirect receipt of Scottish Government funding as they must adhere to advanced Fair Work First standards of employee remuneration, welfare and safety.

“No such requirement is made of suppliers whose production takes place in other countries.”