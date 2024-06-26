Falkirk Council has no objection to lawyer's changes to listed building

By James Trimble
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:15 BST
A local law practice has been given the go ahead to continue to make alterations to a listed building it uses as an office.

Lesley Anderson Law lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 26 looking for listed building consent to alter the interior and exterior of the premises at 4 Princes Street and 25 Vicar Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, June 25.

According to the online planning documents, some of the changes being made include removing external wall times from either side of the opening surround to make ready for new finishes and removing the existing PVC signage board to make ready for a new timber signage board to be put in place.

Lesley Anderson Law moved down from its original premises in Manse Place and into the former hair salon in Vicar Street in March last year with the intention of expanding its business.

