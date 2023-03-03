Falkirk Council gives petrol station the green light to expand its shop

Motor Fuel Group Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 31 last year to extend the sales building at the Bowhouse Service Station, Avonbridge and planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave it the go ahead on Tuesday, February 28.

According to the planning documents the station – which is located on the A801 in the countryside to the south of Maddiston – is going to add a “small extension” to the south side of its existing sales building.

The plans stated: “It is now proposed to add a small extension to the south side of the sales building to allow the internals to be rearranged and offer a separate retail

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council