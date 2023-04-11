News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council comes to decision over fate of distillery's whisky warehouse

A local distillery had lodged plans with Falkirk Council to construct a bonded warehouse which already exists and now the local authority has come to a decision over whether or not they can keep it.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

A retrospective planning application, lodged by Manor Forrest Ltd on December 1 last year, was looking for permission for the warehouse which is located at the Falkirk Distillery Company facility, in Grandsable Road, Polmont.

Retrospective plans to extend and alter the distillery, including a bonded warehouse facility, had been granted back in 2019.

Planning officers, working under delegated powers, gave the decision to grant permission for the new application on Tuesday, April 11.

The plans for the bonded warehouse had been lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans for the bonded warehouse had been lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans for the bonded warehouse had been lodged with Falkirk Council
Falkirk Distillery produces around 200,000 litres of spirit annually.

Earlier this year Fiona Stewart – Falkirk Distillery company director and co-founder – said: “Over the past ten years we’ve invested everything into setting up the distillery and creating a magnificent, high quality spirit.”

