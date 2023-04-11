Falkirk Council comes to decision over fate of distillery's whisky warehouse
A local distillery had lodged plans with Falkirk Council to construct a bonded warehouse which already exists and now the local authority has come to a decision over whether or not they can keep it.
A retrospective planning application, lodged by Manor Forrest Ltd on December 1 last year, was looking for permission for the warehouse which is located at the Falkirk Distillery Company facility, in Grandsable Road, Polmont.
Retrospective plans to extend and alter the distillery, including a bonded warehouse facility, had been granted back in 2019.
Planning officers, working under delegated powers, gave the decision to grant permission for the new application on Tuesday, April 11.
Falkirk Distillery produces around 200,000 litres of spirit annually.
Earlier this year Fiona Stewart – Falkirk Distillery company director and co-founder – said: “Over the past ten years we’ve invested everything into setting up the distillery and creating a magnificent, high quality spirit.”