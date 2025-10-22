Falkirk Council chewing over plans for town centre takeaway

A town centre premises could soon be serving up takeaway treats to customers if local authority planners give it the go ahead.

Good Entertainment Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 13, which was then validated on Monday, October 20, looking for permission to change the use of the class 3 premises located at 6 High Street, Falkirk, to create a hot food takeaway.

A class 3 designation normally pertains to restaurants, cafes or any property used for sale of food or drink on the premises.

