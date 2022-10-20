Small to medium businesses across the area can apply for grants of up to £10,000 which are now available from the Energy Efficiency Fund to support localf irms make changes to both premises and operations to reduce their carbon footprint.

This could help businesses change to low carbon heating systems or upgrade insulation, energy efficient lighting or install double or triple glazing to their buildings or other measures to reduce emissions.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for environment said: “There’s never been a more important time for businesses to adapt in order to reduce their carbon footprint. As a council we have signed up to Scotland’s Climate Change Declaration and in 2019 we declared a climate emergency with a range of actions being taken across many areas of the Council’s business.

Business owners are being urged to apply for funding to help them reach net zero targets

“This funding will be crucial to help local businesses make the changes required to meet net zero targets set by the government.”

The council was awarded £2.29 million from the Scottish Government’s LACER (Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery) fund to design and deliver targeted support to maximise economic recovery and respond to local circumstances and needs.

It was part of an £80 million package from the government to allows councils to consider the needs of local businesses, communities and households and to target support to maximise economic recovery in their areas.