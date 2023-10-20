News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council awards contract to Edinburgh commercial cleaning firm

Falkirk Council has employed a firm to clean the external walls of its housing stock.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST
Edinburgh-based Perfect Clean announced it had secured two prominent contracts with local authorities recently – one to clean staircases throughout the city for Edinburgh City Council and the other to clean the external renders of council properties for Falkirk Council.

Perfect Clean provides commercial cleaning to businesses across mainland Scotland, offering cleaning and hygiene solutions to a number of sectors, including education, transportation and the public sector.

Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “Winning these contracts exemplifies our team’s dedication and the high standards we’ve upheld since 2013.

Falkirk Council awarded the contract to the Edinburgh-based cleaning firm (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Falkirk Council awarded the contract to the Edinburgh-based cleaning firm (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Falkirk Council awarded the contract to the Edinburgh-based cleaning firm (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

We’re thrilled to serve and contribute to the cleanliness and upkeep of the local communities in both Edinburgh and Falkirk.

"This achievement unfolds against the backdrop of the Scottish council cost crisis. As councils are forced to reconsider expenditures, acquiring these contracts signifies trust in our services to deliver quality and value.”

