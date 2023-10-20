Falkirk Council has employed a firm to clean the external walls of its housing stock.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh-based Perfect Clean announced it had secured two prominent contracts with local authorities recently – one to clean staircases throughout the city for Edinburgh City Council and the other to clean the external renders of council properties for Falkirk Council.

Perfect Clean provides commercial cleaning to businesses across mainland Scotland, offering cleaning and hygiene solutions to a number of sectors, including education, transportation and the public sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “Winning these contracts exemplifies our team’s dedication and the high standards we’ve upheld since 2013.

Falkirk Council awarded the contract to the Edinburgh-based cleaning firm (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

We’re thrilled to serve and contribute to the cleanliness and upkeep of the local communities in both Edinburgh and Falkirk.