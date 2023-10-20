Falkirk Council awards contract to Edinburgh commercial cleaning firm
Edinburgh-based Perfect Clean announced it had secured two prominent contracts with local authorities recently – one to clean staircases throughout the city for Edinburgh City Council and the other to clean the external renders of council properties for Falkirk Council.
Perfect Clean provides commercial cleaning to businesses across mainland Scotland, offering cleaning and hygiene solutions to a number of sectors, including education, transportation and the public sector.
Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “Winning these contracts exemplifies our team’s dedication and the high standards we’ve upheld since 2013.
We’re thrilled to serve and contribute to the cleanliness and upkeep of the local communities in both Edinburgh and Falkirk.
"This achievement unfolds against the backdrop of the Scottish council cost crisis. As councils are forced to reconsider expenditures, acquiring these contracts signifies trust in our services to deliver quality and value.”