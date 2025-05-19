Falkirk Cash Converters set for new, modern look after refit

Falkirk's Cash Converters store is getting a new look - and will be holding a celebratory event on Saturday, May 31. (Pic: contributed)

Falkirk’s Cash Converters store will be celebrating its new look following a refit by hosting a special relaunch event for customers.

Cash Converters on the High Street is currently undergoing a transformation after more than 22 years in business and the team are looking forward to welcoming everyone to their grand relaunch event on Saturday, May 31.

Owned and operated by Donna Owens since the store opened its doors in August 2002, Cash Converters has been offering a range of pre-loved items, great deals and accessible finance options to thousands of loyal customers.

Donna said: “We chose the Cash Converters franchise all those years ago because it felt exciting and different. It’s been over ten years since our last refit and we felt now was the perfect time to freshen things up for both our customers and our hardworking team.”

The store’s modern makeover includes a new shopfront window; a dedicated jewellery and luxury goods department; enhanced privacy for high value transactions and a refreshed layout.

It is also expanding its range of luxury handbags and accessories alongside its well established lay-by and buy back services.

And to celebrate the new look the relaunch event will take place from 10am on Saturday, May 31.

There will be music and entertainment for the kids, exclusive offers, and instore surprises.

The local business has been proud to support a number of charities over the years with annual team building fundraising events and regular Christmas donations.

Donna continued: “We always try to go the extra mile. One of our customers recently needed a wheelchair, and the cost of a new one was too high.

"We sourced a second hand one at a much lower cost and delivered it to her personally – that’s what makes this job so worthwhile.”

The team also play a key role in the recycle and reuse economy, giving items a new lease of life and helping reduce landfill.

"We’re proud to be part of a circular economy,” said Donna. “People are more conscious now – they want value for money and a sustainable way to shop. We buy items, rework or upcycle them and resell them to people who really need them.

"We want to thank Falkirk for supporting us for over 20 years. It’s the relationships we build with our customers that keep us going – and we’re here to stay as long as the town centre is here.”