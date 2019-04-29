Falkirk Carpets is on a roll after winning top retail award

Family business Falkirk Carpets were celebrating after taking home the Flooring Retailer of the Year trophy at this year’s Scottish Independent Retailers Awards.

The annual event celebrates businesses – like Falkirk Carpets – which have enhanced the local community and economy with their presence. Owners Robert and Lynne Reilly joined their sales team to show off the award at their Grahams Road premises.

There were no other winners from the area, but Right Medicine in Carronshore received a Highly Commended Recognition.