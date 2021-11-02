Falkirk care homes shortlisted for Scottish awards

Two local care homes have been shortlisted for Scottish awards - but they will have to wait to see if they have won.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:06 pm

The Scottish Care Home Awards have been put back to April 2022.

Read More

Read More
Video: Fire crews battle Denny blaze into the early hours

Carrondale Care Home in Falkirk, and Larbert based Glenbervie Care Home are finalists in the more than one category.

Two homes are shortlisted

It is the third time Carrondale has been nominated.

A spokesman said: “They have worked very hard to protect our residents from the Covid-19 virus and continue to deliver high quality care.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkLarbertCovid-19Coronavirus