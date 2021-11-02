Falkirk care homes shortlisted for Scottish awards

The Scottish Care Home Awards have been put back to April 2022.

Carrondale Care Home in Falkirk, and Larbert based Glenbervie Care Home are finalists in the more than one category.

Two homes are shortlisted

It is the third time Carrondale has been nominated.

A spokesman said: “They have worked very hard to protect our residents from the Covid-19 virus and continue to deliver high quality care.”

