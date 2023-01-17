Falkirk care firm looks to the future and appoints new managing director

HRM Homecare, which is based in Main Street, Carronshore, has launched its growth and development plans for 2023 with two key announcements.

After 28 years at the helm Lynn Laughland is stepping down as managing director to take on the role of chief executive officer, overseeing the strategic development and digital innovation of the care business, while previous operations director Diane Tinline will become the new managing director.

Lynn said: “I’m delighted that Diane has accepted the role of managing director. Having worked closely with her over the last 12 years I am confident Diane’s invaluable

Diane Tinline is HRH Homecare's new managing director

knowledge, experience and passion for the care sector will be key to driving forward our ambitious transformational digital plans to grow and develop care supports across Scotland."

In her new role, Diane will be responsible for driving forward the company’s growth plans and ensuring that high standards of quality care are maintained across all services.

She said: “I am really excited to be moving into the role of managing director at HRM Homecare Services during this time of change and growth for the company. I look

forward to continuing to work alongside Lynn and the team to ensure that we continue to provide excellent care services."

