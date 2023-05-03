Falkirk butcher's steak sausage goes down a treat at prestigious London awards

Thomas Johnston Butchers, in Cow Wynd, won the Diamond award in the Gluten Free Product category for its gluten free steak sausage.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the Smithfield Awards have been recognising and rewarding the UK’s finest craft butchery products for the last 30 years.

Scoring 65 points out of a possible 70, Thomas Johnston’s gluten free steak sausage was up against six other shortlisted products to be crowned champion of its

category and the Diamond Award was presented to Thomas Johnston by ighly regarded British chef Jeremy Lee.

The Falkirk butcher’s minty lamb kebab, rib eye steak, cooked minted marinated lamb shoulder and chicken olive with a honey mustard stuffing also made the final

shortlist in various categories, with all four products receiving Gold award status – the highest possible rating from the Guild..

David Thomson, of Thomas Johnston Butchers, said: “It’s great for our business to be recognised at this level and really is testament to the commitment of our team that we’ve won a Diamond award and four Golds.”

Thomas Johnston Butchers was established over 150 years ago by the great, great grandfather of current business owner Richard Johnston. Today it is an award-

winning butchers which sources all its products in Scotland, utilising quality cattle and lamb from Stirling Market – just a 10 miles trip from their Cow Wynd shop.

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild manager, said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever so being crowned best in class for their gluten free steak sausage

alongside four additional Gold awards is a fantastic achievement for Thomas Johnston Butchers.

"We were delighted to present them with their award which not only endorses the quality of their products but helps to raise standards and drive innovation across the

craft butchery industry.”

Chef Lee, proprietor of the renowned Soho restaurant Quo Vadis, added: “The awards are a testament to the hard work done by butchers the length and breadth of the

British Isles. A good butcher is as vital as a good market and a good greengrocer or cheesemonger – they inform the public and encourage good cooking at home, in