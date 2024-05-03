Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Johnston was one of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class at the event in London’s Butcher’s Hall.

The butcher won the Diamond award for its Traditional Steak Pie, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

A member of the Thomas Johnston team with the winning steak pie. Pic: Contributed

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

Scoring 66 points out of a possible 70, Thomas Johnston’s Steak Pie was described by judges as “a perfect example of a butcher’s traditional steak pie with lovely lattice pastry and succulent beef” and beat nine other finalists to secure the top spot and receive the coveted Diamond Award.

The Falkirk’s butcher’s Tikka Lollipops and Traditional Pork Link Sausage were also awarded Gold status, while its Chicken Burger received Silver and its Sirloin Steak and Salt and Pepper Roast Pork were both awarded Bronze.

David Thomson from Thomas Johnston Butchers said:” I’m incredibly proud of the team because without them we couldn’t achieve such high level awards. It’s a testament to their hard work that we as a business can compete in the Smithfield Awards.”

Thomas Johnston Butchers was established over 160 years ago by the great great grandfather of the business owner Richard Johnston.