Falkirk businessman set to retire after 20 years at helm of popular Indian restaurant

Ram Salhotra will retire this weekend after 20 years of running Masala Rams, passing on his beloved restaurant to new owners.

Ram Salhotra, the man behind Masala Rams in Bainsford, has made the decision to step away from the business and will serve his customers – who he says have become good friends over the years – for the last time on Sunday, September 1.

However, despite it being the end of the family’s affiliation with the successful and award-winning restaurant Ram and his family have built up over the years, the Masala Rams name will continue as it continues to trade under new ownership.

Sonia Salhotra, Ram’s daughter, said: “My dad has been here for 20 years, but it’s the right time for him to walk away and see what the future holds.

“It’s emotional as he’s been doing it for so long.

“He’s been in the restaurant industry all his life. He started working at 13 and he’s almost 63.

“Before opening in Falkirk he had restaurants in Stirling and then moved to Glasgow.

“But for us the restaurant is our little baby.

"It’s the connections we’ve built with people over the last 20 years. We’ve seen the customers more than we’ve seen our own family.

“We’ve watched families grow and now they are bringing their kids to the restaurant.

“For dad it never felt like he was serving customers, it’s friends.”

Over the years, Masala Rams has enjoyed continued success at a number of awards ceremonies, scooping titles at the Spice Awards, Scottish Curry Awards, Asian Restaurant Awards and Food Awards Scotland.

And as Ram prepares to bow out after his two decades at the helm, the praise for the business continues as he’s in the running for yet another award.

Masala Rams is a finalist in the Asian Restaurant of the Year (Stirlingshire) category at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2024 which take place at the Scottish Parliament in early September.

A post on the business’ Facebook page from Ram and the team described what the last “20 incredible years” have meant to them.

It said: “This decision comes with mixed emotions, but as we reflect on our journey, we are filled with immense gratitude.

"You, our loyal customers, have never been just customers – you’ve become family.

“The friendships we’ve built, the stories we’ve shared and the countless memories we’ve created together have made this experience truly special.

"Thank you for welcoming us into your lives and making our restaurant a place where everyone felt at home. Serving this amazing community has been our greatest honour, and we are forever grateful for your support.”

The post, written as a letter to the Falkirk community, continued: “As we pass the torch, we are confident that the new owners will continue to provide the same great food and service you’ve come to love.

"Masala Rams will continue to run under new management, and we are excited to see how the next chapter unfolds for our beloved restaurant and this wonderful community.”

Sonia said her dad now plans to take some time out and do some travelling – something he’s never had the time to do before as he’d been so focussed on the family business.

He’s also looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Sonia said that some time in the future she plans to open a new, exciting restaurant to continue her dad’s legacy.